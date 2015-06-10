FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inditex sees positive performance of its main Spanish market
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 10, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inditex sees positive performance of its main Spanish market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Inditex :

* Says performance of Spanish market is positive after reporting 5 percent sales growth in 2014

* Says dividend doubled over last 5 years and plans to continue with that approach

* Says sees broadly stable gross margin for 2015, though it would be a little higher in the first half

* Says sees capital expenditure growth below space growth in coming years

* Says policy has been to maintain prices in different markets while performance was volume driven

* Says it continues to see space growth of 8 to 10 percent this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
