BRIEF-Inditex sees positive performance of its main Spanish market

June 10 (Reuters) - Inditex :

* Says performance of Spanish market is positive after reporting 5 percent sales growth in 2014

* Says dividend doubled over last 5 years and plans to continue with that approach

* Says sees broadly stable gross margin for 2015, though it would be a little higher in the first half

* Says sees capital expenditure growth below space growth in coming years

* Says policy has been to maintain prices in different markets while performance was volume driven

* Says it continues to see space growth of 8 to 10 percent this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Writing by Paul Day)