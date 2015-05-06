FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana beats forecasts with 74 pct Q1 profit rise
May 6, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediaset Espana beats forecasts with 74 pct Q1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa

* says Q1 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) up 73.6 percent from a year ago to 46.7 million euros ($53 million), higher than the 44.7 million euros expected in a Reuters poll

* says Q1 net profit nearly triples to 36.4 million euros

* says advertising revenue up

* Mediaset Espana around 42 percent owned by Italy’s Mediaset Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
