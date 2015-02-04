FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM Q4 revenue $39.6 bln
February 4, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM Q4 revenue $39.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - GM :

* GM Q4 net income attributable to common stockholders $1.1 billion or $0.66 per share

* GM says Q4 results included net loss from special items of $0.9 billion or $0.53 per share

* GM Q4 Shr View $0.83, Rev View $40.12 Bln - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GM says expects to increase its Q2 common stock dividend by 20 percent to $0.36 per share

* GM FY Adjusted EBIT of $6.5 billion includes $2.8 billion in recall related costs and restructuring costs of $1 billion

* GM Q4 revenue $39.6 billion versus $40.5 billion

* GM Financial reported Q4 earnings before tax of $0.1 billion versus $0.2 billion

* GM says lost $400 million in EBIT-Adjusted in Europe in Q4; $100 million EBIT-adjusted in South America in Q4 versus break-even

* GM North America made $2.2 billion in EBIT-adjusted in Q4 versus $1.9 billion year-earlier Source text - bit.ly/1BUiy4z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

