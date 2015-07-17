BRIEF-GE Q2 earnings from continuing operations $0.24/share

July 17 (Reuters) - GE :

* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.24; Q2 net loss $0.13/share including discontinued operations

* Q2 total revenues and other income $32.75 billion, up 2 percent

* Says raising 2015 goal for industrial operating EPS to $1.13-1.20, GE capital verticals EPS on track for about $0.15

* Says Q2 industrial segment revenues $26.9 billion, 0%, +5%organic

* Says Q2 orders +8%, +13% organic, with strong equipment orders in aviation +37% and power & water +29%

* Says GE capital dispositions ahead of plan, $68 billion signed year to date; ENI (ex. liquidity) at $179 billion

* Says quarter-end backlog of $272 billion, +8% versus. 2Q‘14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $28.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GE's Immelt says environment remains one of slow growth and volatility, particularly in growth markets, while the U.S. is gradually improving Source text: invent.ge/1CKYDvH Further company coverage: