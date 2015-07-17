FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GE Q2 earnings from continuing operations $0.24/share
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE Q2 earnings from continuing operations $0.24/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - GE :

* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.24; Q2 net loss $0.13/share including discontinued operations

* Q2 total revenues and other income $32.75 billion, up 2 percent

* Says raising 2015 goal for industrial operating EPS to $1.13-1.20, GE capital verticals EPS on track for about $0.15

* Says Q2 industrial segment revenues $26.9 billion, 0%, +5%organic

* Says Q2 orders +8%, +13% organic, with strong equipment orders in aviation +37% and power & water +29%

* Says GE capital dispositions ahead of plan, $68 billion signed year to date; ENI (ex. liquidity) at $179 billion

* Says quarter-end backlog of $272 billion, +8% versus. 2Q‘14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $28.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GE's Immelt says environment remains one of slow growth and volatility, particularly in growth markets, while the U.S. is gradually improving Source text: invent.ge/1CKYDvH Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.