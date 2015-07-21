FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apple reports Q3 earnings per share $1.85
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apple reports Q3 earnings per share $1.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Apple -

* Q3 earnings per share $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $49.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $49.61 billion versus $37.43 billion last year

* Q3 iPhone sales 47.53 million units versus 61.17 million units in Q2

* Q3 Apple iPad sales 10.93 million units versus 12.62 million units in Q2

* Apple says record Q3 results, fueled by record sales of iPhone and Mac, record revenue from services and launch of apple watch

* Sees Q4 revenue between $49 billion and $51 billion

* Q4 revenue view $51.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gross margin between 38.5 percent and 39.5 percent

* Sees Q4 operating expenses between $5.85 billion and $5.95 billion

* Q3 mac sales 4.8 million units versus 4.56 million units in Q2

* Q3 other products revenue $2.64 billion versus $1.69 billion in Q2

* Says international sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue

* Says Q3 gross margin was 39.7 percent compared to 39.4 percent in the year-ago quarter

* Apple says looking forward to releasing iOS 9, OS X El Capitan and Watch OS 2 to customers in the fall

* Apple says board declared cash dividend of $0.52 per share of the company’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.