BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co reports Q2 operating earnings per share of $0.91
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co reports Q2 operating earnings per share of $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical -

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 impacted by $375 million pre-tax charge, or $0.21 per share, associated with previously announced restructuring program

* Q2 sales $12.9 billion, down 13 percent year over year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $12.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “See growing momentum in construction, packaging and automotive markets outweighing some softness in agriculture and energy-related markets”

* Crop protection reported decreased sales due to currency headwinds with volume impacted by lower glyphosate sales

* Dow chemical says sales for businesses within its operating segments were lower, hurt by price and currency headwinds

* Lower crop commodity prices, driving a flat agricultural market, together with significant currency headwinds, impacted agricultural sciences results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
