BRIEF-Alibaba Group Non-GAAP diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30 was $0.59

* Non-Gaap diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30 RMB3.68, or $0.59

* Quarterly revenue RMB20.25 billion, or $3.27 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says during qtr, GMV transacted on China Retail Marketplaces was $109 Billion, an increase of34% year-over-year

* Qtrly mobile GMV reached $60 billion, an increase of 125% year-over-year; mobile GMV accounted for 55% of total GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces

* China retail marketplaces had 367 million annual active buyers in twelve months ended june 30 versus 350 million in twelve months ended march 31