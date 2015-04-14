FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish lender permanent tsb launches stock market return
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Irish lender permanent tsb launches stock market return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Permanent tsb said it would raise 400 million euros ($423 million) by selling new shares to institutional investors and a further 125 million euros in bonds over the next four weeks.

As part of the share sale, the first public offering by an Irish bank since the financial crisis, permanent tsb will seek admission to the main Dublin and London stock markets, which it exited in 2011 when it was bailed out by the Irish government.

The bank said in a statement that it may ask the Irish state, which owns 99.2 percent of the bank, to sell a portion of its holding concurently with the placing.

A small rump of retail shareholders, which own 0.8 percent of the bank, will be able to subscribe for new shares in an offer which will be launched shortly after the pricing of the 400 million euros placing and completed by the end of May. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.