FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-C&C FY profits fall 9 pct, in line with guidance
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 13, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C&C FY profits fall 9 pct, in line with guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - C&C

* FY operating profit falls 9 percent to 115 million euro, in line with guidance (Reuters poll 115 million)

* One-off impairment charge of 150 million euro to U.S. asset value

* Net revenue up 10 percent to 683.9 million eur (reuters poll 671 million)

* Recommended final dividend increase of 22.8 percent to 7.0 cent per share

* Says medium term target is to increase the group’s payout ratio to closer to 50 percent of earnings

* Says FY16 to be period of ‘stabilisation and investment’; have made ‘decent start’ in early part of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.