BRIEF-Philip Green's Arcadia year profit 252 mln stg

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

Philip Green’s Arcadia FY total sales of £2,069.3m (last year £2,032.9m)

* Philip Green’s Arcadia underlying UK retail LFL sales were down -0.9% v last year

* Philip Green’s Arcadia operating profit pre goodwill and exceptional items 251.6 million stg versus 238.4 million stg

* Philip Green’s Arcadia first 10 weeks of this year total VAT inclusive LFL sales were down 2.3 percent

* Philip Green’s Arcadia year end net cash deposits of 229.1 million stg compared to 199.8 million stg last year (London Newsroom)