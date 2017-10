June 5 (Reuters) - Spanish Treasury :

* To issue three bonds, including one new maturity on June 11

* To issue a three-year bond maturing 30/4/2018 with a 0.25 percent coupon; a new five-year bond maturing 30/7/2020 with a coupon of 1.15 percent and a 5.4 percent coupon bond maturing 31/1/2023 (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)