BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net loss slightly narrows to RUB 1.98 bln
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net loss slightly narrows to RUB 1.98 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank PJSC :

* Q1 net loss 1.98 billion roubles ($36.15 million) versus loss of 2.1 billion roubles year ago - CFO Vladimir Mamakin

* Q1 net interest income 5.42 billion roubles versus 8.12 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net interest margin of 2.2 pct, down by 250 bp

* Till the end of 2015 expects net interest margin to be at the level of the end of 2014 - CFO

* Q1 net fee and commission income 3.1 billion roubles versus 3.19 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 provision for loan impairment of 8.6 billion roubles versus 6.9 billion roubles year ago

* Is preparing additional issue of preferred shares for 3.7 billion roubles to be bought by the bank’s biggest shareholders, considers trading these shares on stock exchange later - CFO

* Is considering the possibility of acquiring a stake in one bank and participating in a government-assisted bailout of another, deals could be announced in June - CFO Source text: bit.ly/1f4zmC0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.7700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
