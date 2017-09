May 5 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA

* Says first quarter net profit falls 8 percent from a year earlier to 201.4 million euros ($223.65 million)

* Says total revenue rises 8.9 percent to 7.5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1E3jFAD] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)