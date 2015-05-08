FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Acciona puts plan to list renewable vehicle on hold
May 8, 2015 / 9:52 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Spain's Acciona puts plan to list renewable vehicle on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Acciona :

* Says it has put plans on hold to list a so-called ‘yieldco’ in the US, a holding company for operating assets that produce predictable cash flow, of renewable energy assets

* Says it continues to look at ways to raise capital in its energy business, whether through yieldco or other mechanisms

* Says it is studying listing its real estate arm or finding financial partner for the division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jose Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

