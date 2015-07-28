BRIEF-Spain watchdog fines 21 carmakers for anti-competitive practices

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Antitrust Watchdog CNMC

* Says fines 21 carmakers and 2 consultancy firms a combined 171 million euros ($189 million) for anti-competitive behaviour

* Says companies acted like a cartel and exchanged sensitive information relating to car sales, repairs, maintenance activities and car part sales

* Says General Motors, Peugeot, Fiat, Renault, Ford, Citroen, Toyota among those with the biggest individual fines

* Says SEAT, Audi and Porsche, which are part of Volkswagen, will not be fined after helping the investigation($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)