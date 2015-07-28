FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain watchdog fines 21 carmakers for anti-competitive practices
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain watchdog fines 21 carmakers for anti-competitive practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Antitrust Watchdog CNMC

* Says fines 21 carmakers and 2 consultancy firms a combined 171 million euros ($189 million) for anti-competitive behaviour

* Says companies acted like a cartel and exchanged sensitive information relating to car sales, repairs, maintenance activities and car part sales

* Says General Motors, Peugeot, Fiat, Renault, Ford, Citroen, Toyota among those with the biggest individual fines

* Says SEAT, Audi and Porsche, which are part of Volkswagen, will not be fined after helping the investigation($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.