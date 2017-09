July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA CFO Jose Garcia Cantera:

* Says a higher British tax rate and the UK’s bank levy will hit the bank’s profit and loss account some 500 million pounds ($781 million) on aggregate by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6405 pounds) (Reporting By Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)