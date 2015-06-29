FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroceltic reports FY loss; eyes $175 mln bond issue
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Petroceltic reports FY loss; eyes $175 mln bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Petroceltic

* FY loss of $282m (2013: $19m) (exploration write-off of $183m due to unsuccessful wells in Kurdistan, Romania and Egypt and an impairment charge of $86m)

* Announces contemplated bond issue up to $175m three year secured bond

* Says bond issue critical; further financing will be required to fully fund the algerian development

* FY production of 22.5mboepd (19.3mboepd relates to Egypt and 3.2mboepd to Bulgaria)

* FY revenue of $157m relating to Egypt ($106m) and Bulgaria ($51m), which supported a capital programme of $109m Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

