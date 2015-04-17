FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Symantec sees FY 2015 GAAP earnings per share of $1.23 - $1.26
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Symantec sees FY 2015 GAAP earnings per share of $1.23 - $1.26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* For Veritas, expects FY 2015 revenue growth of about 2 percent, operating margin of about 20 percent

* For Veritas, expects FY 2016 revenue growth of 4 percent to 7 percent, operating margin of 27 percent to 29 percent

* Sees FY 2015 GAAP earnings per share of $1.23 - $1.26; sees FY 2015 Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.87 - $1.90; sees FY 2015 revenue of $6.52 billion - $6.58 billion

* Sees FY 2015 GAAP operating margin of 18.8 percent - 19 percent; sees FY 2015 non-gaap operating margin of 27.5 percent - 27.7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share of $0.86 - $0.96; sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.80 - $1.90; sees FY 2016 revenue of $6.21 billion - $6.35 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP operating margin of 14.5 percent - 15.5 percent; sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP operating margin of 29 percent - 30 percent

* Sees FY 2016 cash flow from operations of $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion

* Sees FY 2015 adjusted revenue growth of -1 percent to flat; sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue growth flat to +2 percent

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $6.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted revenue growth of 2 percent to 6 percent; sees FY 2017 Non-GAAP operating margin of 30 percent - 32 percent Further company coverage:

