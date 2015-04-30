FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AIG Q1 net income $1.78 per share
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AIG Q1 net income $1.78 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Aig

* Q1 net income $1.78 per share; q1 after-tax operating income $1.22 per diluted share

* Q1 book value per share excluding AOCI and DTA grew 14 percent from the first quarter of 2014 to $60.69

* Q1 property casualty combined ratio 97.1 percent versus 98.9 percent last year; q1 property casualty net premiums earned $4.93 billion versus$5.05 billion last year

* Says board authorized repurchase of additional shares of aig common stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $3.5 billion

* Says board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.