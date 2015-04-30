BRIEF-AIG Q1 net income $1.78 per share

April 30 (Reuters) - Aig

* Q1 net income $1.78 per share; q1 after-tax operating income $1.22 per diluted share

* Q1 book value per share excluding AOCI and DTA grew 14 percent from the first quarter of 2014 to $60.69

* Q1 property casualty combined ratio 97.1 percent versus 98.9 percent last year; q1 property casualty net premiums earned $4.93 billion versus$5.05 billion last year

* Says board authorized repurchase of additional shares of aig common stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $3.5 billion

* Says board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share