FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q1 loss per share $0.01
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $781.4 million versus $817.4 million

* Sees 2015 production of 2.4-2.6 million au eq. oz.

* Sees 2015 production cost of sales $ 720-$780 per au eq. oz

* Sees 2015 all-in sustaining cost $1,000-$1,100 per au eq. oz.

* Sees 2015 total capital expenditures of $725 million

* Q1 production of 629,360 gold equivalent ounces versus 664,690 ounces

* Q1 all-in sustaining cost per aueq. oz. sold decreased to $964 versus $1,001

* Says firmly on track to meet production guidance for the year 2015, is tracking below guidance on both cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost

* Says lower power costs and favorable foreign exchange rates contributed to a continued decline Inparacatu’s cost of sales in Q1

* Says Maricunga operations are expected to restart in June, with no anticipated change to regional guidance

* Alternate routes to the Maricunga mine have now been established

* Says mining and crushing operations at Maricunga expected to re-start in June using an additional backup power plant, with main power lines expected to be back in operation in September

* Says loss of production from temporary suspension of Maricunga operations expected to be largely offset by lower-than-expected impact on Paracatu’s production from power rationing in brazil

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $763.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kanika Sikka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.