BRIEF-Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals to acquire Abeona Therapeutics

May 6 (Reuters) - Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals Inc -
* Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire Abeona Therapeutics LLC
* Says to issue to Abeona Therapeutic members total of 3.98 million shares upon closing of deal, and up to additional $9 million in performance milestones, in stock or cash
* Says the Abeona operating and scientific teams will remain intact; says Tim Miller, President & CEO of Abeona will succeed Scott Schorer, CEO of Plasmatech
* Says board of Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals and managers of Abeona have unanimously approved the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: