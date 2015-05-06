FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals to acquire Abeona Therapeutics
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals to acquire Abeona Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals Inc -

* Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire Abeona Therapeutics LLC

* Says to issue to Abeona Therapeutic members total of 3.98 million shares upon closing of deal, and up to additional $9 million in performance milestones, in stock or cash

* Says the Abeona operating and scientific teams will remain intact; says Tim Miller, President & CEO of Abeona will succeed Scott Schorer, CEO of Plasmatech

* Says board of Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals and managers of Abeona have unanimously approved the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
