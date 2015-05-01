FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla moves into batteries that store energy for homes, businesses
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tesla moves into batteries that store energy for homes, businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc TSLA.O:

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says “our goal is to fundamentally change the way the world uses energy on an extreme scale”

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says “lead installation partner for home battery will be solarcity, but there will be many others”

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says “we expect to make many gigafactories”

* Tesla’s Musk says will start moderate volume production of home batteries later this year

* Scale batteries have already been sold to select customers

* Tesla’s Musk says batteries will be made in fremont factory at first and then transitioned to gigafactory next year

* Tesla says stationary batteries will be in select international markets later this year

* Musk says Tesla is making ‘slow but steady progress in japan’

* Musk says Tesla expects to have low but growing gross margin in battery products in q4

* Musk says battery products will be ‘materially profitable probably some time next year’

* Tesla’s selling price for Powerwall home battery to installers is $3500 for 10kwh and $3000 for 7kwh (price excludes inverter and installation)

Further company coverage: TSLA.O

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
