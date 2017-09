May 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen :

* Says to invest 4.2 billion euros ($4.71 billion) in Spanish plants from 2015 to 2019 Further company coverage: [VOWG_p.DE, VOWG.DE] ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)