May 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell :

* Says it has received around 71.23 percent acceptance for its bid for TSB offer as of May 8

* Says that the acceptance level, plus the around 10 percent of TSB Sabadell acquired March 24, means it now holds 81.23 percent, over the 75 percent needed to finalise the full takeover Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1J4oSxQ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)