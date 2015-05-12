FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain Indra drops sharply after Q1 results, cancels dividend
May 12, 2015

BRIEF-Spain Indra drops sharply after Q1 results, cancels dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA ;

* Shares drop 10.4 percent to 9.4 euros per share at 0720 GMT after reporting a first quarter loss on Monday

* Indra said on Monday it had made a net loss of 20 million euros in the first quarter and its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil and Lithuania

* Indra also said it would not pay a dividend after making a loss of 92 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing Jose Elias Rodriguez)

