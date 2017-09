June 3 (Reuters) - Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel:

* Says it is planning on going ahead with plans to list on the Spanish stock exchange

* Says the initial public offering will consist of a secondary offering of the company’s ordinary shares

* Euskaltel’s current shareholders are Kutxabank, International Cable B.V. and Iberdrola (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)