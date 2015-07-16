BRIEF-Malin to raise 42 million euro in private placement

July 16 (Reuters) - Malin Corporation Plc
* Malin to issue at 10.99 eur per share, small number of existing institutional shareholders expressed interest
* Malin says placing not conditional on investment in immunocore which will be financed by existing cash
* Malin says intends to raise 42 million eur via private placement, up to 10 percent issued share capital
* Malin says net proceeds will give flexibility to pursue new investments and invest further in existing ones Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)