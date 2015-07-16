FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Malin to raise 42 million euro in private placement
July 16, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Malin to raise 42 million euro in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Malin Corporation Plc

* Malin to issue at 10.99 eur per share, small number of existing institutional shareholders expressed interest

* Malin says placing not conditional on investment in immunocore which will be financed by existing cash

* Malin says intends to raise 42 million eur via private placement, up to 10 percent issued share capital

* Malin says net proceeds will give flexibility to pursue new investments and invest further in existing ones Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

