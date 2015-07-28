FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's permanent tsb to compensate over 1,000 mortgage customers
July 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland's permanent tsb to compensate over 1,000 mortgage customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) has agreed to compensate 1,372 customers after the country’s central bank found that it failed to warn them of the consequence of breaking the term of a particular loan agreement.

The consequences for customers who should have been allowed to move to cheaper mortgages included overpayments, mortgage arrears, legal proceedings and in certain cases the loss of home ownership, the central bank said on Tuesday.

PTSB said in a statement it would correct the position of every impacted customer, the majority of whom were affected between 2006 and 2011, as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

