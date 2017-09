May 14 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics

* Sage-547 demonstrated robust activity, with 77 percent response rate in evaluable patients with super-refractory status epilepticus

* Overall, 64 percent of patients experienced at least 1 serious adverse event, none drug-related determined by safety review committee

