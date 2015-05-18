FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Q4 adj shr $0.49
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Q4 adj shr $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software

* Two interactive software- q4 gaap revenue grew 54% to $300.1 million; q4 non-gaap revenue grew 83% to $427.7 million; q4 earnings per share $2.99; q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Two interactive software inc - sees q1 non-gaap net revenue $325 - $350 million; sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35

* Two interactive software inc - sees fy 2016 non-gaap net revenue $1.3 - $1.4 billion; sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $1.00

* Two interactive software inc - board increases share repurchase authorization to 10 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TTWO.O ] (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.