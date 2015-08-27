BRIEF-Spain's BBVA says sale of CITIC bank unit stake will lift Tier 1 ratio

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said:

* It had completed the sale of its 29.68 percent stake in CITIC International Financial Holdings Ltd to China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd for 947 million euros ($1.07 billion) in cash.

* The sale will have an estimated impact of about 7 million euros on the consolidated attributable profit of BBVA Group and should have a positive impact of 10 basis points on the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 fully loaded capital ratio, it said.