BRIEF-Avtovaz plans to invest at least RUB 30 bln in new models in 2015
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 1, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Avtovaz plans to invest at least RUB 30 bln in new models in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1(Reuters) -

* Avtovaz plans to invest at least 30 billion roubles ($565.82 million) into development in 2015 - President Bo Andersson told journalists on Monday

* The funds will be invested in development of new Lada X-Ray and Vesta models

* “The main part of funding will come from VEB, the other part we have to finance with own cash flow ”- CFO Stefan Mauerer added

$1 = 53.0200 roubles Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

