BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit up 73 pct to RUB 6 bln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q2 net profit of 6 billion roubles ($95.46 million) versus 3.47 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 EBITDA of 7.95 billion roubles versus 4.77 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 operating income of 10.17 billion roubles versus 6.75 billion roubles year ago

* Says revenue growth for the quarter was driven by stronger net interest income amid higher interest rates and higher fees and commission income from money market, FX market, bonds & listings, and depositary and settlement services Source text - bit.ly/1M4eTcU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8505 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)