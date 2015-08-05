FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit up 73 pct to RUB 6 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit up 73 pct to RUB 6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q2 net profit of 6 billion roubles ($95.46 million) versus 3.47 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 EBITDA of 7.95 billion roubles versus 4.77 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 operating income of 10.17 billion roubles versus 6.75 billion roubles year ago

* Says revenue growth for the quarter was driven by stronger net interest income amid higher interest rates and higher fees and commission income from money market, FX market, bonds & listings, and depositary and settlement services Source text - bit.ly/1M4eTcU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8505 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.