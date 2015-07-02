FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Gamesa, SunEdison agree to develop 1 GW of wind projects
July 2, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Gamesa, SunEdison agree to develop 1 GW of wind projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Gamesa :

* Says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt

* Says the joint venture would be evenly split between the two countries to develop projects with particular focus on Mexico and India

* Says SunEdison would take charge of construction and the financing of the construction phase, while Gamesa would supply the wind turbines and operate and maintain the farms

* Says the joint venture is expected to be signed by the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Ku7Gnb] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)

