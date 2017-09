BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Take-two Interactive Software Inc -

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.81; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 GAAP net revenue up 119% to $275.3 million; Q1 non-GAAP net revenue grew 142% to $366.4 million

* Sees q2 non-GAAP net revenue $275 million to $325 million; sees q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.15

* Reiterating financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $351.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $189.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S