BRIEF-Glanbia maintains FY EPS guidance despite dairy price volatility

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Glanbia

* Reiterating FY guidance of adjusted EPS growth of between 9 percent and 11 percent(constant currency)

* H1 adjusted EPS 40.60 cent, up 4.2 percent Y/Y constant currency

* Global performance nutrition H1 EBITA up 17.4 percent (const currency); global ingredients H1 EBITA down 9.5 percent (const currency) on challenging dairy markets

* Recommended interim dividend of 4.88 cent per share, an increase of 10 percent on prior year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)