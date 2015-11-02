FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says Q4 pricing, passenger numbers may beat forecasts
November 2, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says Q4 pricing, passenger numbers may beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair

* CEO tells analyst call that pricing in Q4 may be a little better than the forecast of -4 percent y/y

* CEO says sees load factor flat through Q3, Q4; may be a small bit higher in Q4 depending on Easter

* CEO says could get close to 106 million pax this year, but ‘wouldn’t be putting in forecasts just yet’

* CEO says thinks 92 percent load factor is ‘as high as it’s going to get’

* CEO says plans to take on less debt over next few years, use more of cash for capex

* CEO says will continue of policy of returning surplus net cash to shareholders through buybacks, dividends

* CEO says is more in favour of buybacks than dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
