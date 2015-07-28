FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CONSOL Energy reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CONSOL Energy reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc -

* Q2 loss per share $2.64; Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37; Q2 total revenue and other income $648.9 million versus $937.4 million

* Q2 net loss includes $829 million pre-tax impairment in carrying value of CONSOL’s shallow oil and natural gas assets

* E&P division achieved production of 75.5 bcfe in q2, up 45% from 51.9 bcfe produced in year-earlier quarter

* Sees q3 gas production about 75 - 79 bcfe

* 2015 gas production guidance remains at 300 - 310 bcfe; continues to expect 2016 annual gas production to grow by 20%

* Sees 2015 E&P capital budget of $800 million, $120 million lower than previous guidance; sees 2016 e&p capital budget about $400 - $500 million

* Due to continued degradation of metallurgical coal prices, putting MetCo IPO on hold, which was to occur early in q4 2015

* Evaluating MetCo assets as potential drop down into CNXC, also evaluating possibility of partnering with third party to grow asset through consolidation

* Expects to make a decision regarding its Buchanan asset by year-end 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $798.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
