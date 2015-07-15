BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

July 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 106.94 billion rupees
* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 84.37 percent at cut-Off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction