BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
July 15, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 106.94 billion rupees

* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 84.37 percent at cut-Off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/1IZKZpB Further coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)

