BRIEF-Results of India cenbank's July 17 bond auction
July 17, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Results of India cenbank's July 17 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI accepts 53 bids for 29.90 billion rupees out of 171 bids for 107.07 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 81.59 percent on 13 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 52 bids for 59.94 billion rupees out of 267 bids for 236.83 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 38.76 percent on 15 bids at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 28 bids for 29.87 billion rupees out of 147 bids for 90.10 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 7.16 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 53 bids for 30 billion rupees out of 165 bids for 96.31 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 65.32 percent on 3 bids at 2045 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1HCTKld Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)

