July 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 10.2 PCT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO JULY 10 VS 10.7 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 9.8 PCT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO JULY 10 VS 11.4 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 117.2 BLN RUPEES TO 15.02 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO JULY 10

Source text: (bit.ly/1M5rxZy) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)