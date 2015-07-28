BRIEF-Spain's Dia says to meet 2015 targets after core profit rise

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Dia :

* Says H1 adjusted EBITDA was 266 million euros ($294.78 million), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier and versus an expected 266 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says H1 net sales were 4.34 billion euros versus, up 14.6 percent and versus an expected 4.4 billion euros in a Reuters poll

* Says it is confident it will meet full-year targets

* Says H1 net profit was 63.4 million euros, down 70 percent following the sale of its French business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MsLmdy] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)