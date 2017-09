July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Amadeus :

* Says H1 core profit (EBITDA) was 779 million euros ($852 million) slightly above 775 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says H1 net profit 420 million euros on an adjusted basis, up 10.3 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)