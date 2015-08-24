FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Malin substantially completes asset sourcing, changes CEO
August 24, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Malin substantially completes asset sourcing, changes CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Malin

* Two additional transactions substantially completes asset sourcing

* To invest minimum of $15 million, up to total of $20 million with hatteras venture partners (HVP)

* Committed up to $1 million in jaan health, a privately held, new york based, healthcare mobile technology company

* Malin CEO Adrian Howd will assume newly established role of chief investment officer

* Malin director Kelly Martin will assume the role of malin ceo

* Malin chairman John Given will take on a number of executive functions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

