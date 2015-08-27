FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grafton H1 operating profit up 21 pct to £61.2 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grafton H1 operating profit up 21 pct to £61.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Grafton

* H1 revenue up 7 percent to £1.08 billion, operating profit up 21 percent to £61.2 million

* H1 operating profit margin increased to 5.6 percent from 5.0 percent, interim dividend up 20 percent to 4.5 pence

* Uk merchanting business delivered a good performance on positive economic backdrop

* Continued progress in irish businesses with strong profit growth in merchanting

* Grafton ceo says despite current challenges, well placed to progress in H2 towards delivery 7 percent operating margin

* Average daily revenue from July 1 to august 23 up 3.7 percent in uk merchanting, 6.7 percent in ireland Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

