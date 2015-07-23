FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks, PepsiCo sign agreement for Ready-To-Drink coffee, energy beverages in Latin America
July 23, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starbucks, PepsiCo sign agreement for Ready-To-Drink coffee, energy beverages in Latin America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* Starbucks Corp, PepsiCo enter into agreement for marketing, sale, distribution of Starbucks Ready-To-Drink coffee, energy beverages in Latin America

* In 2016, some markets in Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay to see Starbucks RTD coffee

* Starbucks Corp says over time, the companies plan to expand to other markets in Latin America

* Starbucks corp says starbucks will provide coffee expertise and PepsiCo will sell and distribute Starbucks RTD coffee and energy beverages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

