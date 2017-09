BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.29/share

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 GAAP net revenue $1.04 billion versus $970 million

* Q2 non-gaap net revenue $759 million versus $658 million

* Says in Q2, monthly active users grew by 35 percent year-over-year

* Says increases CY 2015 revenues and earnings per share outlook

* Sees CY 2015 GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Sees CY 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Sees CY 2015 GAAP net revenue $4.43 billion

* Sees CY 2015 non-GAAP net revenue $4.60 billion

* Sees Q3 GAAP Net Revenue $875 million

* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP net revenue $930 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Given weakening of foreign currencies versus U.S. dollar, sees 2015 international revenue, earnings translated at lower rates than 2014

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $665.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:

