BRIEF-Details of India cenbank's Aug 7 bond auction
August 7, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India cenbank's Aug 7 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI accepts 34 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 128 bids for 84.56 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 38.53 percent on 9 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 100 bids for 59.95 billion rupees out of 244 bids for 178.30 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 7.9 percent on 16 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 31 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 145 bids for 91.32 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 37.68 percent on 6 bids at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 84.32 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 74.98 percent on 4 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1TaendU Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)

