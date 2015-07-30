BRIEF-Amgen Q2 GAAP earnings $2.15 per share

July 30 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.15

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.57

* Q2 revenue $5.37 billion, up 4 percent

* Says increased FY 2015 adjusted earnings per share outlook to the range of $9.55 to $9.80 from the range of $9.35 to $9.65

* Says increased FY 2015 total revenue outlook to the range of $21.1 billion to $21.4 billion from the range of $20.9 billion to $21.3 billion

* Sees FY 2015 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million Source text for Eikon:

