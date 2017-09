BRIEF-Electronic Arts Q1 GAAP earnings $1.32 per share

July 30 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts :

* Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.32

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP net revenue $1.20 billion versus $1.21 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP net revenue $693 million versus $775 million

* Says Raising FY Guidance

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net revenue of about $4.30 billion

* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP net revenue of about $4.45 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share of about $1.98

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share of about $2.85

* Sees Q2 GAAP net revenue of about $815 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net revenue of about $1.08 billion

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share of about $0.58

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of about $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $652.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S